 

#RIPKaraboMokoena: Family reacts to death of missing woman

2017-05-11 17:58

Nation Nyoka, News24

(Karabo Mokoena, Twitter)

(Karabo Mokoena, Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

 

Johannesburg - Tshepo Mokoena, the uncle of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena who was allegedly killed and burnt by her ex-boyfriend, told News24 that her parents were too traumatised to talk to anyone about the circumstances surrounding their daughter’s death.

On Thursday afternoon, the family went to the mortuary to identify the body of the young woman who was reported missing weeks ago. Mokoena said that he was unable to recognise his niece in the picture provided by the mortuary.

“Everyone is traumatised, I mean if your child is burnt beyond recognition, it’s just sad. I could not even see the child, we had to look through pictures to identify her,” said Mokoena.

Also read: Police arrest man for killing 'missing' girlfriend

Mokoena, who is also the chairperson of Moving Ahead Development Agency, said that his niece was in an on and off relationship with the 27-year-old man alleged to have killed and burnt her before leaving her body lying in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.

According to Mokoena, he only knew the man's name; but had not met him. He said that his brother – Karabo's father - had met the alleged suspect once or twice, but said that the two had not dated for more than a year.

Mokoena said that he was also traumatised at losing what felt like a daughter to him, as he felt like he had raised her.  He also welcomed the support that the family had received from various community members.

“We were at the police station from 17:00 [on Wednesday] while he was being cross-questioned,” said Mokoena.

He said that the family was back at their Diepkloof home preparing themselves for the court case on Friday.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

When towns run dry

38 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Strange that 'intruders' didn't steal anything - detective in Van Breda trial
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, May 10 2017-05-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 