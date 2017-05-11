RIPKaraboMokoena: Family reacts to death of missing woman

Johannesburg - Tshepo Mokoena, the uncle of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena who was allegedly killed and burnt by her ex-boyfriend, told News24 that her parents were too traumatised to talk to anyone about the circumstances surrounding their daughter’s death.



On Thursday afternoon, the family went to the mortuary to identify the body of the young woman who was reported missing weeks ago. Mokoena said that he was unable to recognise his niece in the picture provided by the mortuary.



“Everyone is traumatised, I mean if your child is burnt beyond recognition, it’s just sad. I could not even see the child, we had to look through pictures to identify her,” said Mokoena.

Also read: Police arrest man for killing 'missing' girlfriend

Mokoena, who is also the chairperson of Moving Ahead Development Agency, said that his niece was in an on and off relationship with the 27-year-old man alleged to have killed and burnt her before leaving her body lying in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.



According to Mokoena, he only knew the man's name; but had not met him. He said that his brother – Karabo's father - had met the alleged suspect once or twice, but said that the two had not dated for more than a year.



Mokoena said that he was also traumatised at losing what felt like a daughter to him, as he felt like he had raised her. He also welcomed the support that the family had received from various community members.



“We were at the police station from 17:00 [on Wednesday] while he was being cross-questioned,” said Mokoena.

He said that the family was back at their Diepkloof home preparing themselves for the court case on Friday.

