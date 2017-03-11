 

Robbers tortured woman with drill in farm attack

2017-03-11 18:41

Jenni Evans, News24

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Robbers tortured a 64-year-old woman with a drill when they attacked her at her home on a farm in the Vaal area on Friday night, police said.

Spokesperson Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini said she was attacked by three men on the farm on the Kalbasfontein road between Fochville and Carletonville.

"They used a drill to torture her," said Dlamini.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said earlier that when they arrived on the scene, they found three dead dogs, and the woman lying in a pool of blood.

Police could only confirm the death of one dog.

Meiring said she had a serious head injury, lacerations to her wrist and puncture wounds on her feet.

"Paramedics immediately began their treatment of the patient, as well as providing her with several advanced life support interventions," said Meiring.

She was rushed to the Vereeniging Mediclinic for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance said the attack on the woman, who they named as Nicci Simpson, stressed the urgency of the need for rural safety units.

"These attacks have far-reaching implications for South Africa’s food security, and the well-being of our farming communities," said an agriculture spokesperson for the party, Ina Cilliers.

Simpson's stolen bakkie has since been located but the robbers are still at large.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  farm attacks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Abandoned newborn baby found under tree in Durban

2017-03-11 17:59

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Gauteng province protest wrap

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Simon's Town 18:23 PM
Road name: Main Road

Fish Hoek 12:55 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 2017-03-10 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 