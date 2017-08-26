 

Robert McBride: 'I deny that I assaulted her'

2017-08-26 22:35

Jenni Evans, News24

Robert McBride (File, Karabo Ngoepe, News24)

Robert McBride (File, Karabo Ngoepe, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - IPID head Robert McBride has been accused of assaulting his own teenage daughter, a charge he vehemently denied in a lengthy statement issued by his spokesperson on Saturday.

The head of the police watchdog broke his silence after news broke earlier that he was being investigated for the assault of a minor child.

Speaking "with a heavy heart", he said he decided to issue the statement after his daughter's details were being circulated by people who had failed by other means to get rid of him.

The latest attempt was a woman who had asked him unsuccessfully to squash a traffic fine, he claimed.

"I admit that I admonished one of my daughters, whom I love very much," said McBride.

He explained that he had become concerned about his daughter's school marks and "somewhat rebellious" behaviour, and had admonished her, but never assaulted her.

"My daughter was seated directly behind me in the car, it would have been impossible for me to drive and 'assault' and 'throttle' her at the same time," he said. 

"I deny that I assaulted her and that she had any injuries when I left her at home. I have already indicated to the police that I will co-operate fully with the investigation."

McBride continued: "I would do anything for my daughter, she means everything to me." 

'Abduction' 

He said a woman, who he named in his statement, allegedly took his daughter away from him without his permission, nor the permission of any official authorities such as a "guardian, teacher, doctor, district surgeon or youth counsellor".

He said that the woman had a "long history" of opening cases against people in alleged attempts at extorting money from parents and he had recently refused to squash a traffic fine for her.

"She was upset with me for refusing to assist her to break the law."

But the clincher, to McBride, was that she became a person of interest in an investigation the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is conducting.

He has in the meantime opened a counter investigation against the woman for the alleged abduction of his daughter, and will not say anything more about the issue.

The  Independent Police Investigative Directorate has thrown its weight behind McBride, saying the assault claim was a conspiracy against him.

Read more: IPID believes McBride is target of crime intelligence plot

It claimed the woman had, since 1998, allegedly opened at least 11 cases at various police stations for crimes including theft, fraud, assault, giving a false name to police, and accusing a parent of beating up a child. 

A plot called "Project Wonder" had been uncovered, which purportedly planned a hit on McBride because of his work regarding investigations on corrupt police activities.

Police spokesperson Major General Sally de Beer told News24 she has never seen the Project Wonder document and had no knowledge of its existence.


Read more on:    ipid  |  robert mcbride

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Co-ops need govt assistance for sake of radical economic transformation - Zuma

2017-08-26 21:50

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Coffin assault duo found guilty
 

Congratulations to our PETSIE winners!

It was tough to look through all the adorable pictures of the pets that were submitted for our Petsie competition and to pick a winner

 
 

Paws

What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
French Bulldog helps kids with facial differences
Weird things dogs do
Makeover saves dog’s life
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 17:45 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Knysna 17:31 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, August 26 2017-08-26 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 