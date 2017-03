What To Read Next

Commuters abandon a Metrorail train and walk to Maitland train station, crisscrossing the railway tracks for about half a kilometre. (Bernard Chiguvare, GroundUp)

Cape Town – A 19-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a rock on a moving train near the Bellville station, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

She died at the scene after she was struck on Saturday, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

She would not disclose what exactly happened. An inquest docket had been opened and no arrests had been made.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said she would comment on Wednesday.