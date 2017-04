What To Read Next

Potchefstroom – Four people were killed and four were injured when a vehicle rolled 10m in Stilfontein on Monday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl said it is not clear what caused the car to roll.

Two women, aged 35 and 60, and two children, aged seven and 11, were declared dead on the scene.

Two men and two toddlers escaped with minor injuries, Dormehl said.

They were taken to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Local authorities will be conducting an investigation into the matter.