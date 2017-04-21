 

Ruling expected in Tim Noakes dietary advice case

2017-04-21 05:05

James de Villiers, News24

Tim Noakes

Tim Noakes

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The HPCSA is expected to make a ruling in the misconduct hearing of sports scientist Tim Noakes on Friday.

Noakes, whose book The Real Meal Revolution promotes a low-carbohydrate, high-fat (LCHF) diet, was called before the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) after the former president of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, Claire Julsing-Strydom, lodged a complaint against him.

It was prompted by a tweet Noakes sent to a Pippa Leenstra after she asked him for advice on feeding babies and on breastfeeding.

Her tweet read: "@ProfTimNoakes @SalCreed is LCHF eating ok for breastfeeding mums? Worried about all the dairy + cauliflower = wind for babies?? [sic]"

Noakes advised her to wean her child onto LCHF foods, which he described as "real" foods.

His tweet read: "Baby doesn't eat the dairy and cauliflower. Just very healthy high-fat breast milk. Key is to ween [sic] baby onto LCHF."

The HSPCA incorrectly released a statement in October in which it said it found Noakes guilty of unprofessional conduct. It quickly retracted the statement and apologised.

Noakes’s lawyer, Michael van der Nest, had argued that in the present case there was not a shred of evidence to show that anybody had been harmed. Noakes had no doctor/patient relationship with Leenstra and had not given her medical advice.


Read more on:    tim noakes  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Tiny giant' Ontlametse Phalatse to be laid to rest

2017-04-21 05:05

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Beyond the River: How a friendship turned to gold

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Wednesday April 19 2017-04-19 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 