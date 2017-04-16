 

Russia urged to probe ‘gay concentration camps’

2017-04-16 06:03
-
People protest outside the Russian embassy in London on Wednesday after reports of the torture and murder of gay men in Chechnya. Picture: AP

People protest outside the Russian embassy in London on Wednesday after reports of the torture and murder of gay men in Chechnya. Picture: AP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Russia must investigate reports by human rights groups that dozens of men are being held and tortured in Chechnya because they are believed to be gay, the human rights arm of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said this week.

Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta has reported that at least three men have been killed in secret prisons, which have been described as “concentration camps”.

Michael Link, the head of OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, said:

“The authorities in Russia must urgently investigate the horrific reports of human rights violations against allegedly gay men in Chechnya, as well as identify, prosecute and punish any known perpetrators.”

A spokesperson for Ramzan Kadyrov, the president of the southern Russian region of Chechnya and a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was quoted by Russia’s Interfax news agency as denying the alleged abuses.

“Nobody can detain or harass anyone who is simply not present in the republic,” Alvi Karimov was quoted as saying.

Link said: “Given the reported unwillingness of local authorities to investigate and prosecute the serious violations alleged to have been committed by security services, it is incumbent upon Russian authorities to intervene and protect all those remaining at risk.”

The Kremlin could not immediately be reached for comment on OSCE’s call for an investigation.

Previously, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he was aware of the reports about abuses against gay people in Chechnya, but that it was up to Russian law enforcement agencies to investigate, and therefore it was not an issue on the Kremlin’s agenda. – Reuters

Read more on:    vladimir putin  |  russia

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ntlemeza vs Mbalula: Standoff

2017-04-16 06:00

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:43 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Kalk Bay 11:31 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 15 2017-04-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 