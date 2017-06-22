 

SA a step closer to accessing free healthcare, Cabinet says

2017-06-22 16:52

Amanda Khoza, News24

(iStock)

Johannesburg – The country is a step closer to accessing free healthcare, Cabinet has said in a statement.

Cabinet released a statement on Thursday, saying the white paper on the National Health Care Insurance [NHI] is to be gazetted as a policy document.

The NHI, Cabinet said, was a health financing system that allocated funds to provide access to healthcare.

It said the move was consistent with the National Development Plan.

A briefing is expected to be held by the Department of Health on June 29 to further inform the public on the white paper.

The ministry and department are responsible for drafting a green paper, which is a discussion document, in a process of making laws.

This is followed by a consultative process, for further input or objections.

Another paper is then drafted, which is called the white paper.

That paper can also be sent to various parliamentary committees before the document is approved.   

