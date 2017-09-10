 

SA according to Mpofu-Walsh

2017-09-10 11:11

Rhodé Marshall

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh. Picture: Leon Sadiki/City Press

'People are going to be outraged by a lot said in this book'- Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

2017-08-29 14:53

Activist and Author Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh spent three years writing his newly released book 'Democracy and Delusion'. The book addresses "myths" about South African politics.WATCH

To the cluttered and overwhelming world of South African politics comes a powerful young voice to help us make sense of it all – Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh.

This week, Mpofu-Walsh, the winner of the City Press Tafelberg Award for promising nonfiction, launched Democracy & Delusion, which consists of a book and rap album.

The author’s wife, Sumaya Hendricks, kept it in the family by being the emcee at the event.

“This is a really historical event because we get to witness the launch of both a book and an album,” she said to an excited crowd at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton.

Currently completing a PhD in international relations at Oxford University, Mpofu-Walsh is no stranger to hip-hop – he is a former member of rap trio Entity with rappers AKA and Nhlanhla Makenna, which was formed while the three attended St John’s College.

“I just wanted a radical critique of the Zuma era – but the more I delved, the more those solutions just became painfully clear, and so it started to become a project – not just about betrayal and disappointment, but also about potential hope,” Mpofu-Walsh said.

Sipho Sithole, founder and owner of record label Native Rhythms Records, said the album was not for the faint-hearted.

“You must be very brave to hear what he says.”

Sithole said that, while doing research for his own PhD, he came across Mpofu-Walsh’s video called Mr President.

“When I played it, I got scared – it’s hard-hitting. Some of you might know that I am a member of the ANC, but our work is to tell it like it is without fear or favour.”

City Press editor Mondli Makhanya said the City Press Tafelberg Award had a strong short list, but, in the end, “Sizwe’s book towered above all the other entries”.

“I want to officially say to him how much I hate him. What sort of person completes a high-quality intellectual book – an accessible book – and a high-quality album at the same time? He makes us all feel like such underachievers.

“You can’t finish that book and be unaffected,” Makhanya said.

