SA according to Mpofu-Walsh

To the cluttered and overwhelming world of South African politics comes a powerful young voice to help us make sense of it all – Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh.
This week, Mpofu-Walsh, the winner of the City Press Tafelberg Award for promising nonfiction, launched Democracy & Delusion, which consists of a book and rap album.
The author’s wife, Sumaya Hendricks, kept it in the family by being the emcee at the event.
“This is a really historical event because we get to witness the launch of both a book and an album,” she said to an excited crowd at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton.
Currently completing a PhD in international relations at Oxford University, Mpofu-Walsh is no stranger to hip-hop – he is a former member of rap trio Entity with rappers AKA and Nhlanhla Makenna, which was formed while the three attended St John’s College.
“I just wanted a radical critique of the Zuma era – but the more I delved, the more those solutions just became painfully clear, and so it started to become a project – not just about betrayal and disappointment, but also about potential hope,” Mpofu-Walsh said.
Sipho Sithole, founder and owner of record label Native Rhythms Records, said the album was not for the faint-hearted.
“You must be very brave to hear what he says.”
Sithole said that, while doing research for his own PhD, he came across Mpofu-Walsh’s video called Mr President.
“When I played it, I got scared – it’s hard-hitting. Some of you might know that I am a member of the ANC, but our work is to tell it like it is without fear or favour.”
City Press editor Mondli Makhanya said the City Press Tafelberg Award had a strong short list, but, in the end, “Sizwe’s book towered above all the other entries”.
“I want to officially say to him how much I hate him. What sort of person completes a high-quality intellectual book – an accessible book – and a high-quality album at the same time? He makes us all feel like such underachievers.
“You can’t finish that book and be unaffected,” Makhanya said.