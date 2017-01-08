 

SA beats rest of continent in porn-watching

2017-01-08 06:01

Jade Zwane

-
Ebony Portraits of black women have become popular with porn-watchers on the African continent.

Ebony Portraits of black women have become popular with porn-watchers on the African continent.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - South Africa has made the top 20 most frequent users’ list of the world’s largest porn portal, Pornhub, for the first time.

This means, for the first time, we are beating the rest of the continent in porn-watching.

Our top search is for Ebony, but world favourite categories Lesbian, Step Mom and Milf are also near the top of Africa’s search statistics.

South Africa climbed four places in 2016, contributing to the just over 90 billion video views of Pornhub around the world.

With a jump up of 12 spots – and at number one for the country – the search for Ebony can be attributed to an increase in access to the internet, as well as to porn-viewing, by black people.

While the trend is towards more fantasy scenarios, the category Lesbian remains the most popular search internationally for the second year running.

This is attributed to the interest of men in bisexual female sexuality as well as more bisexual women accessing online porn.

In the US, categories Step Mom, Cartoon and Step Sister deliver the most frequent searches, in that order.

“Celebrity sex tape”, however, saw a significant sagging in numbers.

Popular searches

The average time spent on the site has increased by 16 seconds to 9 minutes 36 seconds – with the Philippines maintaining the top porn-obsession spot, an honour they bagged in 2015 with an average time spent watching the videos, of 12 minutes 45 seconds.

Other countries among the highest number of visits are the US, UK, Canada, India, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, Italy and Brazil, all in the
top 10.

The most popular time for porn viewing is between 22:00 and 01:00, which means at least most people are not viewing porn at work.

India and Germany are very patriotic, with Indian and German being very popular searches in those countries.

Australians were all about Virtual Reality, while Italians were going mad for the category Milf.

About 61% of viewers access the site on their mobile phones, while the desktop comes in handy at second place.

TALK TO US

Is the rise in internet porn-watching among South African viewers necessarily good or bad?

SMS us on 35697 using the keyword PORN and tell us what you think. Please include your name and province. SMSes cost R1.50

Read more on:    pornhub  |  johannesburg  |  pornography

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC issuing tender money for votes – SACP

35 minutes ago

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

Bellville 06:03 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 