SA beats rest of continent in porn-watching

Ebony Portraits of black women have become popular with porn-watchers on the African continent.

Johannesburg - South Africa has made the top 20 most frequent users’ list of the world’s largest porn portal, Pornhub, for the first time.

This means, for the first time, we are beating the rest of the continent in porn-watching.

Our top search is for Ebony, but world favourite categories Lesbian, Step Mom and Milf are also near the top of Africa’s search statistics.

South Africa climbed four places in 2016, contributing to the just over 90 billion video views of Pornhub around the world.

With a jump up of 12 spots – and at number one for the country – the search for Ebony can be attributed to an increase in access to the internet, as well as to porn-viewing, by black people.

While the trend is towards more fantasy scenarios, the category Lesbian remains the most popular search internationally for the second year running.

This is attributed to the interest of men in bisexual female sexuality as well as more bisexual women accessing online porn.

In the US, categories Step Mom, Cartoon and Step Sister deliver the most frequent searches, in that order.

“Celebrity sex tape”, however, saw a significant sagging in numbers.

Popular searches

The average time spent on the site has increased by 16 seconds to 9 minutes 36 seconds – with the Philippines maintaining the top porn-obsession spot, an honour they bagged in 2015 with an average time spent watching the videos, of 12 minutes 45 seconds.

Other countries among the highest number of visits are the US, UK, Canada, India, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, Italy and Brazil, all in the

top 10.

The most popular time for porn viewing is between 22:00 and 01:00, which means at least most people are not viewing porn at work.

India and Germany are very patriotic, with Indian and German being very popular searches in those countries.

Australians were all about Virtual Reality, while Italians were going mad for the category Milf.

About 61% of viewers access the site on their mobile phones, while the desktop comes in handy at second place.

