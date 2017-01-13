SA govt failing disabled children - HRW report

Johannesburg – South Africa’s government is failing to
provide education for children with disabilities, according to a Human Rights
Watch report.
“The South African government has failed to guarantee the
right to education for many children and young adults with disabilities,
affecting an estimated half a million children,” the organisation said in its
World Report 2017, which was released in Washington on Thursday.
It is an annual review of human rights issues around the
globe.
Contrary to the government’s international and domestic
obligations, many disabled children still do not have equal access to primary
or secondary education and face multiple forms of discrimination and barriers
when trying to get into schools, Human Rights Watch said.
“They are turned away from mainstream schools, denied access
to inclusive education, and referred instead to special schools by school
officials or medical staff, simply because they have a disability.”
The schooling referral system needlessly forces children to
wait for up to four years at care centres or at home for placement in a special
school.
While education in mainstream government schools is free, children
with disabilities who attended special schools are forced to pay fees.
According to the report, many disabled children in
mainstream schools are asked to pay for their own class assistants as a
condition to stay in these schools.
“Once in school, many children with disabilities do not have
access to the same curriculum as children without disabilities. Many children
with disabilities are exposed to high levels of violence and abuse by teachers
and students.”
South Africa’s government has failed to implement key
aspects of a national policy adopted in 2001, which is meant to provide
inclusive education for all children with disabilities.
“South Africa has not adopted legislation that guarantees
the right to inclusive education for children with disabilities.”
The majority of the government’s limited budget for pupils
with disabilities is allocated to special, segregated schools rather than to
inclusive education, according to the report.