 

SA govt failing disabled children - HRW report

2017-01-13 07:40

Kaveel Singh, News24

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – South Africa’s government is failing to provide education for children with disabilities, according to a Human Rights Watch report.

“The South African government has failed to guarantee the right to education for many children and young adults with disabilities, affecting an estimated half a million children,” the organisation said in its World Report 2017, which was released in Washington on Thursday.

It is an annual review of human rights issues around the globe.

Contrary to the government’s international and domestic obligations, many disabled children still do not have equal access to primary or secondary education and face multiple forms of discrimination and barriers when trying to get into schools, Human Rights Watch said.

“They are turned away from mainstream schools, denied access to inclusive education, and referred instead to special schools by school officials or medical staff, simply because they have a disability.”

The schooling referral system needlessly forces children to wait for up to four years at care centres or at home for placement in a special school. 

While education in mainstream government schools is free, children with disabilities who attended special schools are forced to pay fees.

According to the report, many disabled children in mainstream schools are asked to pay for their own class assistants as a condition to stay in these schools.

“Once in school, many children with disabilities do not have access to the same curriculum as children without disabilities. Many children with disabilities are exposed to high levels of violence and abuse by teachers and students.”

South Africa’s government has failed to implement key aspects of a national policy adopted in 2001, which is meant to provide inclusive education for all children with disabilities.

“South Africa has not adopted legislation that guarantees the right to inclusive education for children with disabilities.”

The majority of the government’s limited budget for pupils with disabilities is allocated to special, segregated schools rather than to inclusive education, according to the report.

Read more on:    human rights watch  |  education  |  human rights

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tshabalala, Ngubane to face Parliament's SABC committee

2017-01-13 06:31

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
Unlikely science hero one of Western Cape's top achievers

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday January 11 2017-01-11 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 