'SA has lost one of its best boxing trainers' - Zuma's tribute to Durandt

Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to the family of top South African boxing trainer Nick Durandt, who died in a motorcycle accident on Friday.

"South Africa has lost one of its best trainers in the history of boxing, who was not only a trainer, promoter, manager but also a father figure to his stellar trainees," Zuma said in a statement on Saturday.

Durandt, 53, who was the president of the Crusaders Bike Club, reportedly collided with a vehicle on the road between Bethlehem and Clarens in the Free State.

Zuma said Durandt was renowned for taking young boys off the streets and making champions out of them.

Zuma added that Durandt also represented and positioned the country’s boxing talent among the best in the world.

As a boxing trainer, Durandt produced in the region of 30 world champions, 27 international champions and 95 South African champions.

Among the outstanding fighters he took to world titles were Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga, three-time South African and three-time world champion Phillip Ndou as well as Cassius Baloyi, Silence Mabuza, Isaac Hlatshwayo, Jacob Mofokeng, Jeffrey Mathebula, Malcolm Klassen, Siphiwe Nonqayi, Hawk Makepula, Zolani Tete and Moruti Mthalane.

Many took to Twitter to pay tribute to Durandt who had retired from the game after nearly 30 years of training and managing fighters, in 2016.