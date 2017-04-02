 

'SA has never seen free and fair elections' - IFP's Buthelezi

2017-04-02 18:58

Sisa Canca, News24

Mangosuthu Buthelezi. (File, Netwerk24)

Johannesburg- Inkatha Freedom Party leader, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, on Sunday said South Africa has never seen free and fair elections, particularly during the democratic dispensation.

"We always boast about our Constitution and the democracy it has served for us.  But I say without any fear of contradiction that since 1994 elections in South Africa have never ever been free and fair. Never," said Buthelezi, while addressing a community meeting in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal.

"I can quote cases of fraudulent activities that have been employed at every one of our elections. It has never been a fair fight even though at the end of each election it is declared to be free and fair. Even cases we presented to the IEC were never attended to."

Buthelezi alleged that there had been electoral fraud, intimidation, corruption and manipulation whenever people voted.

He told his audience that despite the problems they faced in the local municipality, they "are presented with a great opportunity to make things right".  

Buthelezi encouraged them to be vigilant against corruption and manipulation in the upcoming by-elections for the whole council, scheduled for May 24.

"You have not been treated fairly. Your voice has been ignored and your needs have played second fiddle to the politics of power. I am here to tell you that the battle isn’t over. There is still a chance to set things right in Nquthu," he said.

He also said good governance had to transcend politics in the interest of the people.

"It’s time for politics to take a back seat to good governance. Nquthu deserves so much more," said Buthelezi.

The council was dissolved in February by KZN MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs‚ Nomusa Dube-Ncube, after it remained hung for over six months following local government elections in 2016.  

The Nquthu Municipal Council has been dysfunctional since last year’s local government elections in August despite many attempts to solve the problems with the political parties involved.

Nquthu has attempted to elect its council seven times since those elections.

The municipality first attempted to sit on August 10, but the meeting descended into chaos.

As the council has now been officially dissolved by province, a by-election will take place on Wednesday May 24 to elect the 33 new councillors

In the August elections, the Inkatha Freedom Party won 15 seats, ANC 14 seats, the National Freedom Party two seats and the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters one seat apiece.

However, despite several attempts agreement could not be reached resulting in Cogta finally dissolving council.

