Cape Town – A South African police officer was arrested in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday for alleged drug possession, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation said.

Brazilian police and Interpol made the arrest, spokesperson Nelson Kgwete told News24.

No further information was immediately available.

News24 understands that the officer was caught carrying six “bricks” of cocaine. She is expected to return to South Africa on Saturday morning.

The SAPS did not respond to a request for comment.