 

SABC inquiry wants Maguvhe to pay up

2017-01-24 15:42

Paul Herman, News24

SABC board chairperson Professor Mbulaheni Maguvhe in Parliament. (Paul Herman/News24)

SABC board chairperson Professor Mbulaheni Maguvhe in Parliament. (Paul Herman/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The SABC inquiry will instruct its legal advisers to pursue former SABC board chairperson Professor Mbulaheni Maguvhe to pay for the legal costs involved in trying to halt the inquiry in court.

Chairperson Vincent Smith on Tuesday said the ad hoc committee looking into the fitness of the SABC board to hold office has still not received payment from Maguvhe after his high court bid to halt the inquiry was dismissed with costs last month.

The professor must pay all our legal costs out of his own pocket, in his personal capacity as ordered by the Western Cape High Court, Smith said.

"The [Judge Siraj] Desai judgment said he must pay, and we must therefore give him the bill," Smith declared.

The ad hoc committee met on Tuesday to continue to debate proposed recommendations for their draft report.

The committee was unanimous that the SABC's editorial policies needed to be realigned with the SABC's charter, so that reporters can work without the fear of intimidation.

Threats, enforcers, journalists

ANC MP Hlomane Chauke said the new interim SABC board should find ways to restore staff morale at the SABC.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said that the SABC's policies should be opened for public participation.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said that should any other reports emerge of alleged threats against SABC staff, the portfolio committee of communications must be instructed to pursue police action.

Van Damme added to that, saying the so-called "enforcers" at the SABC, who were allegedly doing the bidding of SABC executives, should be investigated as well.

Inspector General to probe SSA involvement?

The MPs also discussed the "serious" issue of alleged State Security Agency involvement at the public broadcaster.

Smith said the agency's only role should be vetting proposed candidates for positions. Anything more "should be frowned upon".

Van Damme and fellow DA MP Mike Waters said the committee needed to be firm. Van Damme suggested that State Security minister David Mahlobo conduct an investigation into his agencies’ involvement over the years, and report to Parliament.

Waters said that the new Inspector General should investigate the alleged involvement of the SSA on behalf of the public.

Contradictory testimonies

ANC MP Juli Kilian suggested that Parliament and its legal advisers compile a list of all the witnesses who are suspected of giving false testimony to the committee during the hearings.

Swart said a further inquiry into those identified witnesses and their testimonies should be held.

ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe said evidence of alleged financial misconduct should be referred to Parliament's Scopa committee to investigate.

There was also big debate around the testimony of former SABC board chairperson and current Eskom board chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane.

The DA asked that the committee consider asking Parliament's public enterprises committee look into the fitness of Ngubane to serve on the board at Eskom.

'State capture'

EFF MP Fana Mokoena meanwhile tried to sneak in a clause saying the SABC's disintegration is evidence of a larger programme of "state capture" at parastatals.

He was shot down by ANC and NFP MPs, who said the events are more akin to "undue influence and pressure".

Thus far, MPs have been making individual suggestions which have been recorded in a draft report. The suggestions are not yet binding.

The committee will return on Thursday to negotiate its final draft report, with only one stance recorded as the will of the committee with regards to each topic.

Read more on:    parliament  |  sabc  |  mbulaheni ma­gu­vhe  |  cape town  |  media  |  sabc inquiry

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gugulethu toddler needs a liver transplant - and a better house

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
Responsibility of T20 side to be dominant like our Test and ODI teams - Proteas skipper

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 20 results 2017-01-20 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 