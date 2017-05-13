SACP warns about ''structures gone rogue''

Cape Town - The politburo of the SA Communist Party sounded the alarm about ''structures gone rogue'' within the government and the ANC, saying important decisions are being taken by a network outside of the Cabinet, the ANC's NEC and other constitutional structures.

''What is more, this network appears to enjoy the support, tacit or otherwise, of President Jacob Zuma himself,'' the party said in a statement on Saturday, following its politburo meeting on Friday.

''Hardly a week goes by without further evidence of structures gone rogue,'' said one of the African National Congress's biggest allies.



''In the past week Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas fired members of the provincial government's executive council in a blatant (and futile) effort to influence the outcome of the ANC’s Northern Cape conference.



''In the same week, having correctly stepped in to stop Eskom’s outrageous plan to gift former CEO Brian Molefe a R30-million pay-out package, Lynne Brown, the Minister of Public Enterprises inexplicably did a U-turn and announced that it made 'fiscal sense' to irregularly re-appoint Molefe as Eskom CEO.''



The statement was released as the party's general secretary Jeremy Cronin warned delegates at its Western Cape conference to be especially vigilant, especially over a proposed nuclear deal.



''This is outrageous,'' said Cronin.



''But we must watch them because they are still pushing for this nuclear deal. We need to be very vigilant as a party and continue to campaign against it.''



Cronin commended the ''real ANC'' and not the ''Saxonwold ANC'' for its condemnation of Molefe's sudden return to office set for Monday.

Saxonwold in Johannesburg is home to the controversial Gupta family. The family, who have been accused of influencing Cabinet appointments, are friends of Zuma.

The announcement that Molefe would return was endorsed by Lynne Brown at a press conference on Friday where she explained that it made better sense for the fiscus to take him back, than pay him the R30m in pension money that was being negotiated.



He had been in the job for less than two years.



The politburo statement said that Molefe had been ''smuggled'' into Parliament a few months ago with the ''clear intention'' of making him finance minister and when that failed, he was sent back to Eskom.

The SACP expected Molefe to pursue the nuclear deal once he is back in the hotseat at Eskom, but in the meantime, urged the governing party to take matters further.

It wants Zuma to step down in the interests of the ANC, and for a probe to be launched into the State Capture allegations that emanated from a report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.