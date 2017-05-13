SACP Western Cape elects new leaders

What To Read Next

Cape Town - The South African Communist Party in the Western Cape has elected new leaders to its provincial executive committee.

The provincial SACP hosted its eighth provincial executive committee meeting in Cape Town on Saturday.

The six newly-elected officials were:

- Provincial chairperson - Anthony Dietrich

- Deputy chairperson - Nokulunga Sofoyiya

- Provincial secretary - Benson Ngqentsu

- Provincial treasurer - Ernest Theron

- First deputy secretary - Barry Mitchel

- Second deputy secretary - Sonwabile Ngxiza

On the provincial party's agenda for discussion was the "divisive political elements within our movement," as well as the province's working class that "remains incarcerated by a neo-liberal Democratic Alliance government".

The provincial party will host a press conference on Sunday to present the outcomes of the PEC.