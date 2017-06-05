 

Sadtu continues protest over frozen posts in Mpumalanga

2017-06-05 13:46

Yvonne Silaule, News24 Correspondent

Sadtu.

Sadtu. (Alet Pretorius )

Bushbuckridge - Members of the South African Democratic Teachers Union in Mpumalanga continued their protests over frozen posts outside the department of education's school circuit office on Monday.

The picketing started two weeks ago and, according to Sadtu's Mpumalanga secretary, Walter Hlase, the union hoped that the department of education would respond to their demands.

"We are picketing because of the load that our government is laying on us is too much to carry. Since the moratorium issue was issued two years ago, [to freeze posts] as teachers, we have suffered a great weight having to feel the gap of retired teachers. It can be a heavy burden to carry, especially with the large number of students we have to deal with in classes," he said.

Hlase said the picketing was a demonstration of their frustration.

"Critical posts, like general workers and teachers that the government abolished all over Mpumalanga, need to be advertised," he said.

Hlase accused the provincial department of being dysfunctional.

"As we picket, we only deal with the management by not attending their meetings and workshops, but we teach the children, as we understand that they are our future and also because the curriculum supports the children," he said.

The premier's spokesperson was not available to comment.

Read more on:    sadtu  |  mbombela  |  education  |  labour action

