Sadtu warns of looming crisis as Limpopo teachers’ contracts are not renewed

Polokwane - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in
Limpopo has warned of a looming education crisis after dozens of temporary
maths and science teachers didn't have their contracts renewed.
The
union said the situation had left some pupils without teachers.
The
majority of teachers affected were foreigners, mainly from Zimbabwe.
However,
the education department said it was in the process of renewing the contracts.
But
Sadtu provincial secretary Matome Raphasha said the department was not serious
about its mandate.
"We
believe that the department is turning its back on one of the avowed principles
of saying there should be no learner without a teacher
at any school," said Raphasha.
The
non-renewal of contracts would likely further contribute to the problem of
declining results in gateway subjects.
The
province's 2016 matric results declined from a 71% pass rate in 2015 to a 68%
pass rate.
Posts
vacant since 2015
Raphasha
said the department seemed not to care about effective school management.
He also lambasted the department's attitude on the non-filling of promotional
posts and the non-payment of teachers' benefits.
Raphasha
said the department's attitude was provocative and that the union would not
hesitate to start protests.
"The
boardroom has clearly failed to resolve the issue we have raised."
Provincial
education department spokesperson Naledzani Rasila
told News24 that the process to renew contracts was underway.
However,
he added: "Some educators' contracts will not be renewed because of their
status with home affairs."
Rasila said a management post would also be filled.
"We
are waiting for Treasury to approve the post," he said.
But
Raphasha said the department failed to fill posts as far back as 2015, adding
that it was a sign of ignorance and an unwillingness to resolve the issue.