 

Sadtu Western Cape bares all to ANC

2017-04-26 22:00

Jenni Evans, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in the Western Cape told ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa they were concerned about the mixed messages and problems in the ANC's leadership.

''We all know that this is a critical phase for our revolution and we need to be seen to be providing leadership to our members, to the federation and the entire congress movement,'' said Mbulelo January, Western Cape Sadtu chairperson.

Leaders of society

''This is not a time for different messages - the centre should hold,'' said January at the OR Tambo Memorial event at Luhlaza High School in Khayelitsha.

''We should move away from arrogance that causes factionalism. We have a role to play as leaders of society,'' said January.

''We are asking as intellectuals. We are asking you: When are we going to engage in programmes?'' asked January.

In a lengthy address, January said Parliament had been reduced to a ''spaza shop where people howl at each other'' and it blamed the ANC for this.

''Where are we going? And we put that at the door of the ANC because we said you must lead this society.''

Low attendance

He said current developments in the ANC were unprecedented.

''You come from a [National  Executive Committee] but you've got different messages. The centre must hold,'' said January.

He specifically referred to statements made by deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary general Gwede Mantashe, and NEC member Pravin Gordhan and MP Makhosi Khoza.

Earlier, branch secretary Vusumzi Muhobi apologised to Kodwa for the low attendance at the lecture.

The halls at Luhlaza High School seats 500 people, but it was around one quarter full by the time Kodwa arrived, almost two hours late. He later apologised and said he had arrived two hours early, earlier in the day.

Muhobe said he had written to alliance partners the ANC, the SA Communist Party and the SA National Civics organisation to invite them to the event, which also falls in the party's heroes month, but they did not appear to have accepted the invitation.

''We are very disappointed,'' he said, adding that Sadtu's Western Cape chapter is one of the biggest in the country.

Muhobe said they chose Kodwa to address them because they did not want a factional voice to address them.

''We wanted a voice of reason,'' he said.

Although the attendance was lower than expected, those present sang loud enough to make up for those not present.

Fared dismally at polls

Earlier Bishop Templeton Mbekwa opened the gathering with prayer.

Instead of his usual fiery ceremonies, he asked everybody to hold hands and implored them to forgive each other and work towards healing the ANC.

Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet on March 30, controversially removing finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

A massive countrywide march was held the following week for Zuma to step down and since then the SA Communist Party has said the same.

In the August 2016 local government elections, the party fared dismally at the polls, by its own admission.

It explained its poor showing in the Western Cape as being a consequence of the fallout with suspended leader Marius Fransman and it has been trying to claw back the support it lost to the Democratic Alliance.

Read more on:    sadtu  |  anc  |  zizi kodwa  |  jacob zuma  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kristian dies a day after his 12th birthday following attack by lion

2017-04-26 21:44

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
'Some of my pets died, I have nothing' - Coligny resident after petrol bomb
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 21:26 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Kraaifontein 19:01 PM
Road name: Okavango Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 26 2017-04-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 