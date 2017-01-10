SAHRC considering inquiry into desecration of mosques

The pig snout that was left on the gate of a mosque in Smon's Town, Cape Town. (Facebook)

Cape Town – The SA Human Rights Commission is considering instituting an inquiry into the recent desecration of two of the city’s mosques.

SAHRC chair Bongani Majola said they had received a complaint from the Muslim Judicial Council.

“The commission is assessing the situation, with a view to initiating its own inquiry into the matter once the perpetrators have been identified,” Majola said in a statement on Tuesday.

He welcomed the “swift action” police had taken and called on them to intensify their efforts to catch the perpetrators.

Majola said the desecration displayed a “flagrant disregard for constitutionally-enshrined rights to freedom of religion, dignity, and equality for all”.

Blood was found spattered on the walls and pulpit of Masjidul Jamiah in Kalk Bay on Monday morning. The vandals damaged property inside the building. The mosque is a heritage site and was founded in 1898. It was renovated last year.

A mosque in Simon’s Town was desecrated on Saturday. A pig snout and blood were left on the doorstep. Pigs are forbidden in Islam.

“Freedom of religion is a human right and all places of worship are sacrosanct,” Majola said.

“Our Constitution protects freedom of religion and thus we cannot allow this type of action to persist in a society based on equality and diversity.”