 

Samwu denies blame for fire at Mangaung City Hall

2017-06-21 22:59

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Firefighters attempting to kill the fire at the Bloemfontein City Hall. (Mlungisi Louw, Netwerk24)

Firefighters attempting to kill the fire at the Bloemfontein City Hall. (Mlungisi Louw, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bloemfontein - Samwu members were not responsible for the fire that engulfed the City Hall in Mangaung, its provincial chairperson Congo Matshepe told News24 on Wednesday night.

"We were waiting in the city centre for national leadership. While waiting peacefully, police dispersed workers by firing rubber bullets and stun grenades."

Matshepe said, after workers had dispersed, they noticed that a fire was burning at the city hall.

"The police fuelled everything. When police started firing rubber bullets, a few minutes later, we started seeing that a fire was burning."

Matshepe said Samwu representatives would meet with municipal officials on Thursday to assess the damages and discuss the union's demands.

Earlier on Wednesday, Samwu had planned to serve the municipality with their intention to go on a full blown strike. The union was hoping to deliver a memorandum with over 20 demands.

Among the issues it intended to raise was the dismissal of temporary workers who had been in the system for more than three months.

According to the City of Mangauang's spokesperson, Qondile Khedama, the city hall started burning a little after 18:00 on Wednesday afternoon.

Khedama said the municipality would assess the extent of the damages on Thursday morning.

At least three firefighter trucks battled to contain the blaze, Arrive Alive said on Wednesday.

The roof of the building had collapsed.

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Private buildings can be blurred from CCTV surveillance - City of Cape Town

2017-06-21 22:31

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
Refugee day brings reality of vulnerable refugees to light
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 18:43 PM
Road name: R300

Cape Town 17:05 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 