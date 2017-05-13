Sanco endorses Ramaphosa for ANC president

Cyril Ramaphosa will foster organisational stability and will assist in unity building within the ANC — so says Northern Cape ANC secretary Zamani Saul. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has formally endorsed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma as ANC president.

Sanco hosted its National Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg this weekend, and said on Saturday that Ramaphosa's ascension was key to unity and cohesion within the party.

"Amongst our major interests is who becomes the president of the country as this will determine the life and survival of our communities," general secretary Skhumbuzo Mpanza said in a statement.

"We therefore can’t afford a situation whereby the ANC is shaken in the upcoming elections and we can’t witness a time in our history where again our society is leaderless.

"We therefore believe that the most feasible way to retain unity and cohesion in our movement is to allow the current deputy president of the ANC to ascend to ANC president in the upcoming national conference in December."

Sanco believed a united ANC under Ramaphosa had the best chance of retaining its position as the country's leading party in the 2019 elections.

Ramaphosa also had the necessary competencies as a potential President to bring together the State, organised labor, organised civil society and business interests.

He would also oversee social cohesion, international interests and the proper functioning of government.

The succession race also needed to be handled with sensitivity.

Mpanza called on other ANC leaders to unite behind Ramaphosa, including other front runner Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, premiers David Mabuza and Ace Magashula, as well as ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize and Gauteng ANC leaders like Paul Mashatile.

"Sanco further believes that the leadership collective must be made up by a united team that are determined to pull the organistion out of the current quagmire."