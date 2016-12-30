 

SANDF soldier died for 'peace on the continent'

2016-12-30 20:33

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

SANDF (Picture: AFP)

SANDF (Picture: AFP)

Pretoria - It was a sombre moment for the family of rifleman Moalosi Mokhothu, who died during a gunfight with rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as they watched him take his last military march at the Air Force Base in Waterkloof on Friday.

One family member broke down as the coffin, covered in the South African flag, was ushered by fellow soldiers in military formation.

The handover of the remains of 27-year-old Mokhothu was attended by high ranking officers in the SANDF.

SANDF Acting Chief Lieutenant-General Zimpande Msimang hailed Mokhothu as a hero of the country, saluting his sacrifice for peace on the continent.

Msimang said the SANDF remained committed to national endeavours to establish an environment where people could live without fear.

"[Mokhothu's] death would serve as a source of inspiration for all of us to soldier on until all people live in peace and harmony."

He said the SANDF would inscribe Mokhothu's name on its wall of remembrance as a hero who, "paid the ultimate price".

"His death was definitely not in vain."

Mokhothu's funeral will take place on January 7, at Botshabelo in Bloemfontein.

