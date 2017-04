What To Read Next

Gauteng - A man arrested for allegedly defrauding five people o more than R3 milion is expected in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the man was arrested at his Johannesburg home on Saturday afternoon.

The cases were made by the allegedly duped investors over the past two months, Makhubele said.

The complainants were all from the upmarket Sandton area.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, faces charges of fraud and theft.