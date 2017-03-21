 

SANParks ranger dies in ‘accidental’ shooting

2017-03-21 22:09

Iavan Pijoos, News24

FILE: Helicopter pilot, Frank Molteno takes rangers on a deployment mission. (TonyY Karumba, AFP)

FILE: Helicopter pilot, Frank Molteno takes rangers on a deployment mission. (TonyY Karumba, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – South African National Parks said on Tuesday that one of its rangers died in an accidental shooting at Lower Sabie in the Kruger National Park.

SANParks spokesperson William Mabasa said the field ranger was shot on Monday evening. 

Mabasa said details around the incident was still vague, however, police would investigate. 

Executive Officer of SANParks, Fundisile Mketeni said the death of the ranger was a big blow to the Rangers Corps. 

“We are saddened by the death of one of our hard working colleagues and pass our sincerest condolences to his family and his associates. We will continue where he left off to ensure the safety of our natural assets,” Mketeni said.

This followed two days in which 10 suspected poachers were arrested and 4 high calibre rifles seized in rhino poaching related incidents.

On March 19, rangers and the K9 unit in Pretoriuskop arrested three suspected poachers in possession of a .458 rifle with a silencer, ammunition and an axe, a fresh set of rhino horns and other poaching equipment was recovered.

Mabasa said one other suspected poacher was also apprehended in Stolznek, while his accomplice managed to escape. 

A .458 rifle with a silencer, ammunition and other poaching equipment was confiscated.

In another successful ranger driven campaign outside the Kruger National Park, with the support of the SAPS NIU, four suspected rhino poachers were arrested and two rhino horns were seized. 

Mabasa said the suspects were in possession of poaching equipment, ammunition and a heavy calibre rifle. 

In a separate incident Crocodile Bridge Rangers also conducting a follow up operation and managed to arrest a suspected poacher in possession of a heavy calibre rifle and ammunition.

“We are proud of the work that is being done by our colleagues in the field, this shows the commitment and dedication to their task. To the poachers, be warned, we have eyes all over the park and we will catch you and take your freedom away” Mketeni said.

Read more on:    sanparks  |  rhino poaching

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mother and son arrested in possession of firearms, dagga in Ennerdale

2017-03-21 21:15

Inside News24

 

/News
'It's a horror' - resident as shacks torn down

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 19:10 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 15:52 PM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 