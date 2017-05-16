SAPS to brief MPs on alleged IPID interference

Cape Town – The IPID and the SAPS are expected to brief MPs on Tuesday about alleged interference with the police watchdog's investigations.



The briefing with the police portfolio committee would allow MPs to ask about alleged meddling by some SAPS members in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s work, committee chairperson Francois Beukman said last Wednesday.

Beukman said the watchdog was established in terms of the Constitution to investigate alleged offences or misconduct by police officers.

“As such, any unlawful interference in the investigations of the IPID cannot be tolerated.

“It is essential that we are kept abreast of developments in this regard. We also need assurances from SAPS that there is no deliberate attempt to undermine the constitutional mandate of IPID,” he said at the time.