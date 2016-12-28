Sars seizes fake sneakers worth R8.7m

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Sars customs officials have seized counterfeit sneakers with an estimated value of R8.7m at the Lemombo border, Komatipoort, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency seized 10 935 pairs of sneakers.

"A total of 9 085 pairs of 'Adidas'-branded sneakers and 1 850 pairs of 'Nike'-branded sneakers were discovered in a white truck entering South Africa from Mozambique at 01:00," Sars said in a statement.

The truck driver had ignored requests from customs officials to stop at the port check point, the Sars statement said.

Customs officials identified the truck as having been detained in July 2015 with a consignment of clothing.

Police and custom officials managed to stop the truck at the port area.

But, according to the Sars statement, the driver ran away.

The truck was escorted to a state warehouse where the consignment was kept so that the sneakers could be counted.

Brand holders within South Africa were required to do an authentication process of stock.



Contravention of the Customs and Excise Act, Counterfeit Act and Criminal Procedures Act is being investigated.

No arrests have been made.