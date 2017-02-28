 

Sassa CEO, minister no-shows at crucial Scopa social grants meeting

2017-02-28 10:46

Paul Herman, News24

Bathabile Dlamini. (Netwerk24)

Bathabile Dlamini. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Both Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza were absent from Tuesday’s crucial Scopa meeting to discuss the looming social grants crisis.

Magwaza had been booked off for seven days due to hypertension, department Deputy Director-General Zane Dangor told MPs on the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

He said Magwaza had applied for leave on Friday evening. An acting CEO would take his place.

The Star reported on Tuesday that Magwaza had been suspended.

MPs criticised Dangor and SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) chief financial officer Tsakeriwa Chauke for Magwaza's absence.

DA MP Timothy Brauteseth cited The Star report and said Dangor was "being economical with the truth".

IFP MP Mkuleko Hlengwa said the game of "musical chairs" was concerning, given that it was on the eve of a crisis. He said the South African public was being taken for a ride.

'Not a holiday resort'

ANC MP Mnyamezeli Booi said they were used to Sassa officials dodging Parliament, and asked if Dangor would resign on Magwaza's behalf.

He said Magwaza had declared publicly in November last year that he would take responsibility for the Sassa social grants crisis.

Sassa and the department were undermining Parliament and not doing their work.

"This is not a holiday resort, we repeat it. We are here to do work," he said.

Dlamini was expected to host a press briefing as chairperson of the social protection, community and human development cluster in Parliament at 11:00 on Tuesday.

Committee chairperson Themba Godi said it was unfortunate that Dlamini had decided not to attend, given the serious nature of the meeting.

He said the deadline for the department to find a new service provider to issue grants to 17 million people was April 1, but it was far from being an April Fool's joke.

Read more on:    sassa  |  bathabile dlamini  |  cape town  |  politics  |  grants

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA's Beaufort West mayor resigns

2017-02-28 10:26

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Still no sign of boy (5) who fell down mine shaft

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 