Sassa needs to answer up - ConCourt

Johannesburg - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday
directed the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to answer a series of questions
relating to the payment of grants.
The questions must be answered by Monday. Accompanying
affidavits will also have to be supplied.
In papers, date stamped Wednesday, the court asked, among
other things, whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini had any
objections to the independent monitoring of any agreement Sassa had entered
into with Cash Paymaster Services for the payment of grants from April 1.
If so, the nature of the objections would have to be set
out.
The court also asked who the person was that was responsible
for determining, on behalf of Sassa, whether the agency would not be able to
pay grants by the end of March.
This is a developing story.