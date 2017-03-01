Sassa withdraws ConCourt application

Cape Town - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)
has withdrawn its request to the Constitutional Court for advice over what to
do about its contract with Cash Paymaster Services, a spokesperson for the
court said on Wednesday.
This is less than 24 hours after it filed the notice, at
17:00 on Tuesday, asking for help from the highest court in the country, as the
reality of not being able to pay 17 million people their social grants nears.
"Yes, it has been withdrawn,'' said Constitutional
Court spokesperson Nathi Mncube.
An application by The Black Sash to keep outgoing payment
contractor CPS in place for a while after its contract ends, just to make sure
recipients get their money at the end of March, still stands, and has been sent
to the judges for a decision.
The human rights group also indicated its intention to lodge
an application with the same court in a bid to compel Sassa and Social
Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to make sure that grant beneficiaries
would still be protected come March 31.
"The Black Sash Trust, therefore, is asking the court
to ensure that the continued relationship with CPS is based on terms not
harmful to, exploitative of, the grant system, its beneficiaries; the personal
data of beneficiaries is owned by Sassa; and such data is kept confidential and
not used for marketing purposes targeting grant beneficiaries," it said in
a statement.
Parliament is currently conducting hearings on the impending
disaster, which comes after years of controversy over the awarding of the
contract and alleged abuse of grant recipients' money by microlenders and
funeral policy companies associated with CPS.
Sassa does not have an alternative arrangement in place once
the CPS's contract lapses at the end of March. The Black Sash has repeatedly
raised concerns about the contract, but with a month to go, there is no clear
alternative available.