Sausage dog saved by mysteriously-triggered house alarm

Cape Town – It was a case of saved by the house alarm for a
sausage dog on Tuesday, when a responding officer discovered it trapped in a
swimming pool.
Estau
van Vuuren, an armed response officer from the security
company Corporate Defence Force, told News 24 on Wednesday that he arrived
at the property in Durbanville a few minutes after 17:00.
"I
climbed over the gate to see if anyone was in the back garden," Van Vuuren
said.
"You
don’t usually look towards the swimming pool for burglars, but there was
something making a noise in the swimming pool."
Van Vuuren
said the dog was caught in the swimming pool cover when he found it.
Van
Vuuren said that the sides of the pool were too high for the dog to get out and
he had rushed to help it out the water.
"The
dog would’ve died if the alarm didn’t go off," he said.
Van
Vuuren said no burglary had taken place and he could not confirm why the
alarm was triggered.
He said
that the owners had arrived back home later the same evening and expressed
their gratitude towards him for saving their dog’s life.
Last
week on Monday, the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to
Animals (SPCA) said on Facebook that countless dogs lost their lives due to
pool covers.
"Unless
your pool cover is solid and strong enough to support your weight, do not leave
it on when your dog is unattended near the pool," the SPCA’s post
said.
"Once
they’re in, the cover is disorienting, the dog gets stuck under it, and it’s
almost always impossible for a dog to find its way out."