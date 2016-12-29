 

Sausage dog saved by mysteriously-triggered house alarm

2016-12-29 07:55

James de Villiers, News 24

The sausage dog that was saved from a swimming pool. (Supplied)

Cape Town – It was a case of saved by the house alarm for a sausage dog on Tuesday, when a responding officer discovered it trapped in a swimming pool.

Estau van Vuuren, an armed response officer from the security company Corporate Defence Force, told News 24 on Wednesday that he arrived at the property in Durbanville a few minutes after 17:00. 

"I climbed over the gate to see if anyone was in the back garden," Van Vuuren said. 

"You don’t usually look towards the swimming pool for burglars, but there was something making a noise in the swimming pool."

Van Vuuren said the dog was caught in the swimming pool cover when he found it. 

Van Vuuren said that the sides of the pool were too high for the dog to get out and he had rushed to help it out the water. 

"The dog would’ve died if the alarm didn’t go off," he said. 

Van Vuuren said no burglary had taken place and he could not confirm why the alarm was triggered.

He said that the owners had arrived back home later the same evening and expressed their gratitude towards him for saving their dog’s life. 

Last week on Monday, the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said on Facebook that countless dogs lost their lives due to pool covers.

"Unless your pool cover is solid and strong enough to support your weight, do not leave it on when your dog is unattended near the pool," the SPCA’s post said. 

"Once they’re in, the cover is disorienting, the dog gets stuck under it, and it’s almost always impossible for a dog to find its way out."

