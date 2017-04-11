 

Save SA asks Two Oceans runners to wear black armbands in support of anti-Zuma protest

2017-04-11 23:07

James de Villiers, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Civil organisation Save SA has called on participants in the annual Two Oceans Marathon on Saturday to wear black armbands in support of the call for President Jacob Zuma to resign. 

"Turn the most beautiful race in the world into one of the most beautiful shows of South Africa's unity and rejection of state capture and poor leadership," Save SA said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The initiative takes a page from marathon athlete Bruce Fordyce and a group of students who wore black armbands during the 1981 Comrades Marathon to protest the 20th anniversary of apartheid, Save SA said. 

Save SA said a team will distribute black armbands at the starting line on race day and in the vicinity of the Cape Town International Convention Centre on race pack collection days from Wednesday until Friday.

"Run for a better South Africa! Run away from corruption and state capture! Run for the lives of those who have poor education, no toilets, no safety, collapsing healthcare, no proper schools! Run for your life and theirs," Save SA said. 

Read more on:    save sa  |  two oceans marathon  |  jacob zuma  |  cape town  |  politics  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Judge accuses education minister of disrespecting pupils' rights

2017-04-11 23:07

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
Hani's daughter: The moment I realised daddy is never coming home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Worcester 19:20 PM
Road name: R60

Brackenfell 18:03 PM
Road name: Brackenfell Boulevard

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 11 results 2017-04-11 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 