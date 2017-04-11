Save SA asks Two Oceans runners to wear black armbands in support of anti-Zuma protest

Cape Town – Civil organisation Save SA has called on participants in the annual Two Oceans Marathon on Saturday to wear black armbands in support of the call for President Jacob Zuma to resign.

"Turn the most beautiful race in the world into one of the most beautiful shows of South Africa's unity and rejection of state capture and poor leadership," Save SA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The initiative takes a page from marathon athlete Bruce Fordyce and a group of students who wore black armbands during the 1981 Comrades Marathon to protest the 20th anniversary of apartheid, Save SA said.

Save SA said a team will distribute black armbands at the starting line on race day and in the vicinity of the Cape Town International Convention Centre on race pack collection days from Wednesday until Friday.

"Run for a better South Africa! Run away from corruption and state capture! Run for the lives of those who have poor education, no toilets, no safety, collapsing healthcare, no proper schools! Run for your life and theirs," Save SA said.