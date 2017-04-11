 

Save SA joins opposition march against Zuma

2017-04-11 16:37

Tshidi Madia, News24

Johannesburg – Save SA is supporting opposition parties’ anti-Jacob Zuma march on Wednesday and has urged its supporters to participate.

While it may not share the political views of some of the parties, it agreed with their call for Zuma to resign immediately, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We will be joining arms with them to march from Church Square to the Union Buildings, while also urging them to recommit to non-violence and resisting any provocation during the march.”

It supported the parties in their constitutional duty to hold Zuma and other public representatives accountable.

The DA, EFF, ACDP, UDM, IFP, and APC announced last week that they would be lead a march to the Union Buildings to demand Zuma’s immediate resignation. On Friday, thousands of people took to the streets across the country to call on Zuma to step down.

The outrage followed Zuma’s decision to reshuffle his Cabinet and remove finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. Many believed they kept a watchful eye over Treasury and prevented corruption.

Save SA called on ANC MPs to follow their conscience in next Tuesday’s vote of no confidence in Zuma.

“History will judge those who continue to prop up the worst president the ANC has ever had, and hold them responsible if they vote in support of what will undoubtedly be a disastrous slide into further state capture, patronage, and looting,” it said.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said preparations for the demonstration were going well.

“We cannot rely on the ANC leadership to remove Jacob Zuma from office. It's really up to all South Africans to answer the call and take to the streets and make their voices heard,” she said.

