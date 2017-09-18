 

School suspends cook seen beating pupil in video clip

2017-09-18 14:24

Amanda Khoza

School desks. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

School desks. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The woman seen in a short video clip beating a pupil from a special needs school in a bus has been charged with assault and suspended from by the Johannesburg school.

This follows the surfacing of a short video showing a woman on a school bus beating a Grade 8 pupil, who has a bipolar disorder, which is characterised by extreme shifts in mood, energy and functioning.

In the clip which went viral, the bus driver intervenes and says, "myekele (leave her alone)", but the woman continues beating the child.

The driver pulls the woman off the pupil and, together with another pupil, they then aggressively push the pupil off the bus.

The pupil tries to resist being forced off the bus and the other pupil picks her up and leaves her on the side of the pavement, before rushing back into the bus.

The principal of the school, whose name is known to News24 but has not been published to protect the pupil, said on Friday, September 8, that the school bus was taking the children home when there was an argument between the pupil and the woman contracted to cook for the school.

"The child swore at the lady and she also swore at the child. The woman then hit the child and the child hit her back, but as an elder she should have known better."

The principal of the Johannesburg special needs government school said the woman did not know the pupil suffered from a bipolar disorder.

Disciplinary action against driver

"The child had reached home, but she kept fighting and the driver was intervening. He could not drive while the situation was happening. The child did not want to get off the bus."

He said the driver stopped the altercation and got the child off the bus.

"We don't condone the actions of the woman. We helped the mother lay charges against the woman. The woman was arrested and she is out on bail. She has also been suspended from the school."

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that the woman had been suspended from the school and that criminal charges had been laid against her.

He said disciplinary action would be taken against the driver.  

The bus driver was also suspended. 

"As the department, we are very disappointed about the incident because we are talking about learners who need special care, because they are living with disability. We need officials who will always take cognisance that these learners need special care.

"We are not going to tolerate any ill-treatment of our learners by our officials," Mabona said.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said extra care needed to be afforded to learners with "disabilities".

"It is shocking to see the escalating incidents of assault taking place in our schools, as a department we will act vigorously in making sure that the perpetrators face the might of the law."                     

Discrimination and mistreatment

The SA Federation for Mental Health (SAFMH) welcomed the action against the school staff member, but added that the video footage highlights the mistreatment that many people with mental disabilities still face.

"Persons with mental disabilities are often vulnerable to abuse and discrimination, and children with mental disabilities especially need our protection and care," said SAFMH programme manager Marthé Kotze in a statement on Monday.

"The fact that adults who are entrusted with the care of vulnerable children would physically and verbally abuse them in this way is shocking and is a blatant violation of the learner’s human rights." 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  mental health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

MyCiTi bus torched in Cape Town taxi strike

2017-09-18 12:28

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Sport
'No way to sugarcoat Coetzee's 3 heavy defeats to NZ' - S24
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Fish Hoek 15:26 PM
Road name: Main Road

Bellville 15:26 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 