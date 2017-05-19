 

Schoombie family aim to help other crime-hit families get justice

2017-05-19 14:55

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Investigating Officer Marlon Marais leaves the court with Lee and Jade, siblings of the late Carl Schoombie. They thanked him for turning down two promotions to see the murder case through. (Jenna Etheridge/News24)

Cape Town – The family of slain university graduate Carl Schoombie were happy to see the end of a drama-filled 18 months on Friday when his two killers were sentenced to life in jail.

Standing outside the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, Schoombie's brother Lee said it was a bittersweet ending because it would never bring him back, but they were relieved justice had finally been served.

"I never expected it to be less than life."

"Justice for Carl", the Facebook page he set up after his brother's assault in November 2015, played a pivotal part in securing support and helping to track down those responsible.

The court found that Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs had not shown remorse or taken any responsibility for their actions.

Judge Robert Henney even mentioned Lee's efforts on social media while handing down the sentence.

"Lee was unrelenting in his effort and literally did not want the accused to get away with murder."

Tireless efforts

Lee said the remainder of the year would be spent on efforts to set up the Carl Schoombie Foundation. It would provide a platform for victims' families who did not have the ability to voice their opinion in the journey to justice.

The family thanked investigating officer Marlon Marais and prosecutor Christopher Burke for their efforts.

"He [Marais] has been unbelievable the last 18 months. He put down two promotions to see this through and yet smiles every time after 18 hours of work."

Henry and Jacobs had followed the Uber taxi that Schoombie and his three friends were travelling home in after a night out.

They blocked the taxi in a cul-de-sac to target Schoombie, accusing him without basis of starting trouble at the Tiger Tiger nightclub in Claremont.

Schoombie was admitted to hospital in a coma and died a few days later.

"Although not planned or premeditated, their conduct was brazen and revolting and would have produced a sense of shock in any normal human being," said Henney.

