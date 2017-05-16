Scopa, Sassa to discuss social grants contract

Cape Town – The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is on Tuesday expected to meet Sassa officials to discuss the extended contract with Cash Paymaster Services.



Last Wednesday, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini told Parliament’s social development committee that the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) needed R6bn and at least five years to take over the social grants scheme fully.

Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza had predicted it would take two to three years.

Dlamini said Sassa did not have the expertise to manage the grants scheme on its own, and that South Africans should look at the sum as a long-term investment.

Sassa’s current contract with CPS is currently worth around R2bn a year. It expires in March 2018. CPS ensures the payment of social grants to beneficiaries countrywide.

The Constitutional Court ruled on March 17 that the contract between CPS and Sassa, which it previously declared invalid, be extended for 12 months‚ under stringent conditions. The court had ordered the department to take over the payment of grants, but it failed to do so.