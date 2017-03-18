Scotty the turtle released from uShaka after intensive rehabilitation

Durban – After six months rehabilitation in uShaka Sea World, Scotty the green turtle is once again free to swim in the Indian Ocean.

“Although releasing Scotty took no more than a moment, it was a moment I will never forget,” uShaka Sea World aquarist Lindani Khwela said in a statement.

“Being part of the team who had nursed her back to health for five months, to watch her dive beneath the waves and confidently navigate her way through the rock pools was priceless.”

Scotty was released on Wednesday after a member of the public tried to sell her to the Crocworld Conservation Centre near Clansthal in October.

uShaka Sea World spokesperson Steven Brown said a wildlife officer spotted her and brought her to the aquarium.

“When she arrived at uShaka Sea World, she was found to be severely dehydrated and in such a pitiful condition that she was unable to lift her head or move on her own,” Brown said.

Brown said Scotty was immediately administered fluids and antibiotics and left to rest.

“Thankfully, after a few weeks she started to improve and move about on her own. She also started to eat the seaweed which was offered to her,” he said.

“Although she remained buoyant and initially struggled to dive, her progress was so remarkable it was decided to transfer her to a larger pool where she could attempt and finally master the art of diving.”

Scotty is a Green Turtle which is typically found in inshore areas of tropical oceans throughout the world where they feed exclusively on sea grasses and algae.

Brown said Scotty will in all likelihood nest on the same Indian Ocean Island beach that she hatched on.

“We wish her a lifetime of wonderful ocean adventures,” he said.

