 

Scotty the turtle released from uShaka after intensive rehabilitation

2017-03-18 10:38

James de Villiers, News24

uShaka Sea World aquarist  Lindani Khwela releasing Scotty. (Supplied)

uShaka Sea World aquarist  Lindani Khwela releasing Scotty. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – After six months rehabilitation in uShaka Sea World, Scotty the green turtle is once again free to swim in the Indian Ocean. 

“Although releasing Scotty took no more than a moment, it was a moment I will never forget,” uShaka Sea World aquarist Lindani Khwela said in a statement. 

“Being part of the team who had nursed her back to health for five months, to watch her dive beneath the waves and confidently navigate her way through the rock pools was priceless.” 

Scotty was released on Wednesday after a member of the public tried to sell her to the Crocworld Conservation Centre near Clansthal in October.

uShaka Sea World spokesperson Steven Brown said a wildlife officer spotted her and brought her to the aquarium. 

“When she arrived at uShaka Sea World, she was found to be severely dehydrated and in such a pitiful condition that she was unable to lift her head or move on her own,” Brown said. 

Brown said Scotty was immediately administered fluids and antibiotics and left to rest. 

“Thankfully, after a few weeks she started to improve and move about on her own. She also started to eat the seaweed which was offered to her,” he said. 

“Although she remained buoyant and initially struggled to dive, her progress was so remarkable it was decided to transfer her to a larger pool where she could attempt and finally master the art of diving.” 

Scotty is a Green Turtle which is typically found in inshore areas of tropical oceans throughout the world where they feed exclusively on sea grasses and algae.

Brown said Scotty will in all likelihood nest on the same Indian Ocean Island beach that she hatched on.

“We wish her a lifetime of wonderful ocean adventures,” he said. 

Read more on:    durban  |  conservation

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baby drowns in bucket of water

2017-03-18 09:54

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
WATCH: Helen Zille's history of Twitter upsets

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 17 results 2017-03-17 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 