 

Search for CT girl still fruitless 3 days after disappearance

2017-03-12 21:01

Tammy Petersen, News24

Rene Roman (Supplied)

Cape Town - The last two nights have been among the most difficult of his life, Mervin Jacobs said, as searches for his missing 13-year-old daughter Rene Roman continued into Sunday night.

“I’m not doing well, but it’s important to stay strong,” the father of four said as he took part in a manhunt along with dozens of residents for his eldest child.

Rene was last seen on Friday at 13:45 at her St Montagu Village home.

Jacobs said his daughter had been helping her mother remove dry washing from the line when she asked to go to the shop to buy chips.

“But she didn’t make it there. It’s only a few houses away,” he said.

“This is the first time she has gone missing. She isn’t the type of child who walks around.”

 He has no idea where his daughter could be and there has been no sign of her despite extensive searches, a dejected Jacobs said.

“It has been hard on the family. My wife has been keeping it together, but she is on the verge of breaking down. Rene’s younger brothers and sister just cry because they miss their tietie [older sister],” he said.

Rene, who attends Levana Primary School in Lavender Hill, was not a rebellious child, her father insisted.

“She is quiet and friendly, someone who asked for permission before she went anywhere,” Jacobs said. 

“This whole situation has been so difficult. We haven’t slept properly since she disappeared.”

Daily searches

About 200 people have taken part in daily searches since Rene’s disappearance, NGO Philisa Abafazi Bethu founder member and director Lucinda Evans said.

Neighbourhood watches and local organisations have all joined in the manhunt, but no trace of her has yet been found.

“We have exhausted all possible areas in our search. We had some information coming in and police are still looking at leads, but some of these were, unfortunately, hoaxes,” she said.

The Hikers Network on Saturday also joined in the search at the Rondevlei Nature Reserve, but without results.

“Her parents have asked us to cover the busy area of the reserve, where there are some makeshift caves. We have covered this, but we will go again, just to check,” she said.

At the time of her disappearance, Rene was wearing black tights, a pink sleeveless top and slip on sandals. 

While there has not yet been a sighting of his daughter, Jacobs believes his daughter will be found.

“I am hopeful she is okay. We are keeping our spirits up.”

Phone Sergeant Anthony on 021 702 9000/9027 or the Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439 or 082 441 9096 with any information.

 

