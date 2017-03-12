Search for CT girl still fruitless 3 days after disappearance

Cape Town - The last two nights have been among the most difficult
of his life, Mervin Jacobs said, as searches for his missing 13-year-old
daughter Rene Roman continued into Sunday night.
“I’m not
doing well, but it’s important to stay strong,” the father of four said as he
took part in a manhunt along with dozens of residents for his eldest child.
Rene was
last seen on Friday at 13:45 at her St Montagu Village home.
Jacobs
said his daughter had been helping her mother remove dry washing from the line when she asked to go to the shop
to buy chips.
“But she
didn’t make it there. It’s only a few houses away,” he said.
“This is
the first time she has gone missing. She isn’t the type of child who walks
around.”
He
has no idea where his daughter could be and there has been no sign of her
despite extensive searches, a dejected Jacobs said.
“It has
been hard on the family. My wife has been keeping it together, but she is on
the verge of breaking down. Rene’s younger brothers and sister just cry because
they miss their tietie [older sister],”
he said.
Rene,
who attends Levana Primary School in Lavender Hill, was not a rebellious child,
her father insisted.
“She is
quiet and friendly, someone who asked for permission before she went anywhere,”
Jacobs said.
“This
whole situation has been so difficult. We
haven’t slept properly since she disappeared.”
Daily searches
About
200 people have taken part in daily searches since Rene’s disappearance, NGO
Philisa Abafazi Bethu founder member and director Lucinda Evans said.
Neighbourhood
watches and local organisations have all
joined in the manhunt, but no trace of her has yet been found.
“We have
exhausted all possible areas in our search. We had some information coming in
and police are still looking at leads,
but some of these were, unfortunately,
hoaxes,” she said.
The
Hikers Network on Saturday also joined in the search at the Rondevlei Nature
Reserve, but without results.
“Her
parents have asked us to cover the busy area of the reserve, where there are
some makeshift caves. We have covered this, but we will go again, just to
check,” she said.
At the
time of her disappearance, Rene was wearing black tights, a pink sleeveless top
and slip on sandals.
While
there has not yet been a sighting of his daughter, Jacobs believes his daughter
will be found.
“I am
hopeful she is okay. We are keeping our spirits up.”
Phone
Sergeant Anthony on 021 702 9000/9027 or the Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439 or 082
441 9096 with any information.