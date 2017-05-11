Search for Kruger National Park lion called off

Johannesburg - The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency Thursday called off the search for the fifth big cat that escaped from the Kruger National Park on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Kholofelo Nkambule said there has been no sight of the missing lion since its disappearance on Tuesday.

Four of the five missing lions were located and captured around 60km from Mananga near the border with Swaziland.

“We suspect that the lion might have probably gone back to the park. However, we still urge the communities to be alert and inform us if it is spotted anywhere in the area,” Chief Executive Officer of MTPA Johannes Nobunga said.

Nobunga said the terrain in which the search was conducted presented challenges for the team.

“We will continue to work with farm owners and the community in the area for possible sightings that might occur," Nobunga said.

Communities are encouraged to be vigilant and to contact the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency on possible sightings on 083 626 6792 or 082 807 1057.



