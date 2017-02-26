 

Second body found on Table Mountain in a week

2017-02-26 12:00

Jenna Etheridge, News24

(iStock)

Cape Town – Another body has been found on Table Mountain, Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said on Sunday.

“At present we have very little information but the police have been notified,” said WSAR spokesperson Johann Marais.

A group of hikers spotted the body on the right face after approaching from Union Ravine, he said.

The police would supervise the recovery of the body and also do a routine forensic sweep of the scene.

Last Sunday, a man on a morning hike in Platteklip Gorge discovered the body of an Icelandic teenager.

The 19-year-old tourist was reported missing at 22:47 on Saturday, said Western Cape health emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Daniels at the time.

An inquest was opened.


