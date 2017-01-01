 

Second close shave for South African on fringe of another Turkey attack

2017-01-01 14:38

Jeff Wicks, News24

Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul. (IHA via AP)

Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul. (IHA via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - A South African television producer based in Istanbul has found himself on the fringes of two terrorist attacks in as many weeks.

This as Turkey reels in the wake of a New Year’s Eve nightclub massacre in which nearly 40 people were killed, possibly by a single gunman.

- Read more: Dozens killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

It is believed that 16 foreigners are among the dead.

Philip Owira, a producer for the Istanbul-based TV station TRT World, was lucky to escape a car bomb attack in the city two weeks ago on December 10.

News24 previously reported that he was travelling in Istanbul when a car bomb detonated less than 100 metres in front of him, followed by a suicide bomb behind him.

The twin bombs killed at least 29 people and wounded about 160 others.

Owira reacted to Saturday’s attack, saying that the mass shooting had taken place a stone's throw from where he lives.

“I can officially say that the attack happened two kilometres from where I stay. Several South Africans live in that neighbourhood. It's a very cosmopolitan place, with lots of bars and restaurants. The club itself was an upmarket venue on the banks of the Bosphorus where many celebrities frequent,” he said.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said on Sunday morning that there is "no information suggesting any South African may have been affected by that unfortunate incident".

Read more on:    turkey

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Outsmarting criminals and sniffing out crime - JMPD K9 explains how it's done

2017-01-01 13:06

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017. Enter the examination number (NSC Students) or surname (IEB Students) to view results; or search by province or school.

PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 14:50 PM
Road name: Beach Road

Strandfontein 14:48 PM
Road name: Strandfontein Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 