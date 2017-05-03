Second newborn baby found in plastic bag

What To Read Next

Pietermaritzburg - A second newborn baby boy was found wrapped in plastic bag in a dustbin outside a mall in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday afternoon, paramedics said.

This comes after a paramedics found a newborn baby boy wrapped in a plastic bag in Berea, Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement that when paramedics arrived, the boy showed no signs of life.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the child and he was declared dead on the scene, Meiring said.

Local authorities were called to the scene for further investigations.

