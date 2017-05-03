 

Security alarms activated 3 times on night of Van Breda murders, court hears

2017-05-03 14:21

Tammy Petersen and James de Villiers, News24

Defence lawyer Lorinda van Niekerk shows how one may get access to former Van Breda house. (Nick Pawson, News24)

Cape Town - Security alarms at the De Zalze Estate were activated three times on the night before and the morning of the infamous Van Breda axe murders, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday. 

This is according to a report by Thorburn Security, which is responsible for security at the estate, Henri van Breda's advocate Matthys Combrink said.

The alarms were activated - once after 19:00, again after 01:00 and, finally, after 03:00. The alarms were activated on the perimeter fence. 

LIVE: Security scrutinised in Van Breda Trial

Van Breda, 22, is accused of axing his parents Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and brother Rudi, 22, to death, and attempting to murder his younger sister Marli in the early hours of January 27, 2015.

He has pleaded not guilty and insists that he tried to stop an intruder who had attacked the family in their home. 

On Wednesday morning, former De Zalze security officer Lorenzo Afrika testified that there were no activations that he knew of during his shift, and if there were, he wasn't aware or informed of them.

Afrika worked night shift, from 18:00 on January 26 to 06:00 on January 27. 

Afrika said that once an alarm is activated, he is dispatched to the scene. He repeated that he was never dispatched on the night, as the alarm had never been activated. 

He also said the he had checked the functionality of the fence at the start of his shift. 

Security at De Zalze was changed in 2013, with the introduction of double fencing, Afrika said. 

The matter continues. 

