Security company wants to block interim SABC board's re-election

Cape Town – A security company that unsuccessfully bid for a tender at the SABC wrote a letter to Parliament to ask that the five members of the SABC’s interim board not be considered for the permanent board.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on communications Humphrey Maxegwana said during the interviews for the permanent board that the committee received a letter from a person asking that the five interim board members, who are all shortlisted, not be nominated for the board, due to a tender that wasn’t awarded to Mjayeli Security.

"It has disturbed me, personally, that it seems that there has been some undoing by the board," said Khanyisile Kweyama, chairperson of the interim board, when she was interviewed by the portfolio committee on communications on Friday evening.

"The last thing we need is to be a board that comes to fix and then we end up being dragged into being part of the problem."

She didn’t want to say much about the matter, as legal proceedings are underway, albeit that the matter is not yet before a court.

'Harassed'

Kweyama said she wanted to assure the committee that the board did not interfere with any processes.

"The board did not go out and start a tender process," said Kweyama.

"I also felt personally harassed, because I received a lot of harassment on that matter."

When Mathatha Tsedu, Kweyama’s deputy, was interviewed earlier on Friday, he said of Mjayeli, "They seem to think the due process can not give them joy."

"We’ve had to deal with calls from members of the NCOP when the select committee came to Auckland Park on an oversight visit the issue was raised."

He said communications minister Ayanda Dlodlo has also been approached to intervene in the matter.

"She asked how she should deal with it and we told her what I am saying here: that the matter is being dealt with."

According to Tsedu Mjayeli filed a request for information in terms of Promotion of Access to Information Act "and they’ve been attended to if they want to take it any further than that it will be dealt with at that level".

Kweyama and Tsedu were very well received by the committee and praised for their work to turn the SABC around the past five months, while the other interim board member interviewed on Friday, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule had to field questions from the opposition on her affiliation to the ANC.

She said if she is elected to the ANC’s NEC she would resign from the board if re-elected.

The other interim board members John Matisonn and Krish Naidoo were interviewed on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The interviews were concluded on Friday evening. The committee will deliberate on the final selection of twelve board members on Tuesday morning, before presenting their nominations to the National Assembly in the afternoon.





