 

Security company wants to block interim SABC board's re-election

2017-09-01 22:56

Jan Gerber, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A security company that unsuccessfully bid for a tender at the SABC wrote a letter to Parliament to ask that the five members of the SABC’s interim board not be considered for the permanent board.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on communications Humphrey Maxegwana said during the interviews for the permanent board that the committee received a letter from a person asking that the five interim board members, who are all shortlisted, not be nominated for the board, due to a tender that wasn’t awarded to Mjayeli Security. 

"It has disturbed me, personally, that it seems that there has been some undoing by the board," said Khanyisile Kweyama, chairperson of the interim board, when she was interviewed by the portfolio committee on communications on Friday evening.

"The last thing we need is to be a board that comes to fix and then we end up being dragged into being part of the problem." 

She didn’t want to say much about the matter, as legal proceedings are underway, albeit that the matter is not yet before a court.

'Harassed'

Kweyama said she wanted to assure the committee that the board did not interfere with any processes.

"The board did not go out and start a tender process," said Kweyama. 

"I also felt personally harassed, because I received a lot of harassment on that matter."

When Mathatha Tsedu, Kweyama’s deputy, was interviewed earlier on Friday, he said of Mjayeli, "They seem to think the due process can not give them joy."

"We’ve had to deal with calls from members of the NCOP when the select committee came to Auckland Park on an oversight visit the issue was raised."

He said communications minister Ayanda Dlodlo has also been approached to intervene in the matter. 

"She asked how she should deal with it and we told her what I am saying here: that the matter is being dealt with."

Also read: ANC complains after DA questions SABC board candidate’s Zuma reference

According to Tsedu Mjayeli filed a request for information in terms of Promotion of Access to Information Act "and they’ve been attended to if they want to take it any further than that it will be dealt with at that level".

Kweyama and Tsedu were very well received by the committee and praised for their work to turn the SABC around the past five months, while the other interim board member interviewed on Friday, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule had to field questions from the opposition on her affiliation to the ANC.

She said if she is elected to the ANC’s NEC she would resign from the board if re-elected.

The other interim board members John Matisonn and Krish Naidoo were interviewed on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The interviews were concluded on Friday evening. The committee will deliberate on the final selection of twelve board members on Tuesday morning, before presenting their nominations to the National Assembly in the afternoon.


  

Read more on:    sabc  |  parliament

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mines should not be deathtraps - Motsepe

2017-09-01 22:23

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 01 2017-09-01 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 