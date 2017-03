Security guard accidentally shoots himself in the foot

Johannesburg – A security guard sustained moderate injuries on Wednesday after he accidentally shot himself in the foot at a butchery, paramedics said.

The 34-year-old was found seated at the entrance of the store when paramedics arrived, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Further details about the shooting are not yet known.

The incident was reported to the local police.