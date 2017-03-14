Senzo Mchunu takes Durban man to court for defamation

What To Read Next

Durban - Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu has taken a Durban man to court for defamation of character.

Mphumezi Dumisani Nkumbesi, from Lamontville in Durban, has been hauled before the Empangeni Regional Court to explain his Facebook posts in which he allegedly defamed Mchunu.

He has been charged with crimen injuria.

In his 2016 posts, Nkumbesi levelled several accusations Mchunu related to his tenure as KwaZulu-Natal education MEC.

Nkumbesi's attorney, Bulelani Mazombe, said his client was arrested on February 16 and appeared in court the following day. He was granted R1 000 bail. His next appearance is on March 24.

Mchunu confirmed he opened a case of defamation against Nkumbesi.

It was not the first time that Nkumbesi's Facebook rants had landed him in hot water.

In 2014, the Daily News reported that at the height of political tensions in KwaZulu-Natal that year, the ANC's Visvin Reddy wrote to ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala asking him to take action against Nkumbesi.

Nkumbesi reportedly told Reddy: "You killed the MF and you want to do the same with the ANC. News flash, that ain't going to happen."

He was referring to the Minority Front.



