 

Senzo Mchunu takes Durban man to court for defamation

2017-03-14 17:36

Amanda Khoza, News24

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Tebogo Letsie

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Tebogo Letsie

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu has taken a Durban man to court for defamation of character.

Mphumezi Dumisani Nkumbesi, from Lamontville in Durban, has been hauled before the Empangeni Regional Court to explain his Facebook posts in which he allegedly defamed Mchunu.

He has been charged with crimen injuria.

In his 2016 posts, Nkumbesi levelled several accusations Mchunu related to his tenure as KwaZulu-Natal education MEC.

Nkumbesi's attorney, Bulelani Mazombe, said his client was arrested on February 16 and appeared in court the following day. He was granted R1 000 bail. His next appearance is on March 24.

Mchunu confirmed he opened a case of defamation against Nkumbesi.

It was not the first time that Nkumbesi's Facebook rants had landed him in hot water.

In 2014, the Daily News reported that at the height of political tensions in KwaZulu-Natal that year, the ANC's Visvin Reddy wrote to ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala asking him to take action against Nkumbesi.

Nkumbesi reportedly told Reddy: "You killed the MF and you want to do the same with the ANC. News flash, that ain't going to happen."

He was referring to the Minority Front.


Read more on:    senzo mchunu  |  durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hostage drama at Cape Town school resolved

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
NYDA hosts breakfast to discuss youth development

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 2017-03-10 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 