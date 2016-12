Judge Mashele said on January 16, 2015, two other young women were kidnapped by the accused and an accomplice and taken to a two-roomed house at Phola Trust.

"You and your friend raped the two women. In your defence you said the victims were your girlfriends and the sex was consensual, which according to them is a lie.

"Some of the victims even cried when giving their evidence. The daughter of the 54-year-old victim said she knew you well. She was even shocked to hear that her mother was having an affair with you," said Judge Mashele.