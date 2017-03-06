 

Service delivery protesters block roads near Midrand

2017-03-06 10:43

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Burning tyres. (File, News24)

Burning tyres. (File, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Protesters blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres in Olievenhoutbosch, near Midrand, on Monday morning.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the march was organised by a group called the Concerned Residents of Olievenhoutbosch.

"They are marching for service delivery issues in the area. There have been no incidents reported as yet, however, traffic is still heavy in the area," Mahamba said.

The R55 is closed off. Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said traffic in the area had come to a standstill.

Makhubela said the situation was calm.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  protests  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Take on DA in Western Cape to stop 'takeover of SA' - SACP

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
ICMYI: Watch the moment Dlamini left SASSA briefing

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 