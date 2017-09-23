 

Seven dead, five injured in Verena bakkie accident

2017-09-23 09:40

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Bakkie crash. (SAPS, file)

Bakkie crash. (SAPS, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Verena - Seven people died and another five were injured when the driver of a bakkie lost control of the vehicle near Verena in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning.

"Twelve people were travelling in a bakkie when the driver lost control and it overturned," said community safety security spokesperson Joseph Mabuza.

Mabuza said the accident had happened at around 04:00 at the Verena intersection, roughly 5km from the town.

He said it appeared the driver had lost control of the vehicle, which swerved to the left off the road, and when he tried to counter by turning in the other direction, the bakkie rolled.

Mabuza said seven people died at the scene of the accident. Five others, including the driver, were taken to hospital.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fishers march into government offices

2017-09-23 09:40

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 22 2017-09-22 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 